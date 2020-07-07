6868 Firenze Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Upscale luxury living in Mid-Frisco just off the DNT. One of Bella Casa most popular floorplans. Adjacent to the most prestigious community of Starwood. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances; Fridge and Washer and Dryer included; new AC and water heater; ceramic tile in wet areas; 2 car garage attached parking. The community includes a club house ( lounge and cookout area) , fitness center and a swimming pool accessible by tenants. Unit is right across from the pool and fitness center; balcony overlooks the pool. Close to upscale shopping, dining, Dallas Cowboys Training Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall, and many entertainment centers.