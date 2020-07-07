All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 10 2019

6868 Firenze Lane

6868 Firenze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Firenze Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Upscale luxury living in Mid-Frisco just off the DNT. One of Bella Casa most popular floorplans. Adjacent to the most prestigious community of Starwood. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances; Fridge and Washer and Dryer included; new AC and water heater; ceramic tile in wet areas; 2 car garage attached parking. The community includes a club house ( lounge and cookout area) , fitness center and a swimming pool accessible by tenants. Unit is right across from the pool and fitness center; balcony overlooks the pool. Close to upscale shopping, dining, Dallas Cowboys Training Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall, and many entertainment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 Firenze Lane have any available units?
6868 Firenze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 Firenze Lane have?
Some of 6868 Firenze Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 Firenze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6868 Firenze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 Firenze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6868 Firenze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6868 Firenze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6868 Firenze Lane offers parking.
Does 6868 Firenze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 Firenze Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 Firenze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6868 Firenze Lane has a pool.
Does 6868 Firenze Lane have accessible units?
No, 6868 Firenze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 Firenze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 Firenze Lane has units with dishwashers.

