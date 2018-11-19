6817 Chateau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Private, quiet street with mature trees for shade. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, brand new carpeting currently being installed upstairs , stainless appliances, Gorgeous home with beautiful pool and spa. Rear entry garage has remote rolling gate. 4 sided glass sunroom overlooks the large backyard pool and spa area. Beautiful during our crazy Texas storms.Open floorpan with kitchen, living room, dining room, sunroom and master down. .Two bedrooms and living area up. Master suite has fireplace, jetted tub and custom cabinetry. Great home for entertaining. crown molding.Two doors down from Shawnee Trail park and ball fields.

Excellent location - close to 121, DNT, 289