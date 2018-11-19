All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

6817 Chateau Drive

6817 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Chateau Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private, quiet street with mature trees for shade. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, brand new carpeting currently being installed upstairs , stainless appliances, Gorgeous home with beautiful pool and spa. Rear entry garage has remote rolling gate. 4 sided glass sunroom overlooks the large backyard pool and spa area. Beautiful during our crazy Texas storms.Open floorpan with kitchen, living room, dining room, sunroom and master down. .Two bedrooms and living area up. Master suite has fireplace, jetted tub and custom cabinetry. Great home for entertaining. crown molding.Two doors down from Shawnee Trail park and ball fields.
Excellent location - close to 121, DNT, 289

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Chateau Drive have any available units?
6817 Chateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Chateau Drive have?
Some of 6817 Chateau Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Chateau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Chateau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6817 Chateau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Chateau Drive offers parking.
Does 6817 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Chateau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Chateau Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6817 Chateau Drive has a pool.
Does 6817 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 6817 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Chateau Drive has units with dishwashers.

