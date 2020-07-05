6811 Winston Drive

Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom luxury rental in Frisco, TX. Updated home with beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings for spacious feel and plenty of air, and ample natural sunlight for vitamin D that all beckon you to your new home. Master suite with bay window and jetted garden tub are downstairs with large living area with hardwood floors; while two beds, shared bath, and study area are on the top floor. Must-see for anyone looking for luxurious living near Shawnee Trail and highly-rated Frisco ISD in North Dallas.