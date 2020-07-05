All apartments in Frisco
6811 Winston Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

6811 Winston Drive

6811 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Winston Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3 bedroom luxury rental in Frisco, TX. Updated home with beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings for spacious feel and plenty of air, and ample natural sunlight for vitamin D that all beckon you to your new home. Master suite with bay window and jetted garden tub are downstairs with large living area with hardwood floors; while two beds, shared bath, and study area are on the top floor. Must-see for anyone looking for luxurious living near Shawnee Trail and highly-rated Frisco ISD in North Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Winston Drive have any available units?
6811 Winston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Winston Drive have?
Some of 6811 Winston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Winston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Winston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Winston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Winston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6811 Winston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Winston Drive offers parking.
Does 6811 Winston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 Winston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Winston Drive have a pool?
No, 6811 Winston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Winston Drive have accessible units?
No, 6811 Winston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Winston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Winston Drive has units with dishwashers.

