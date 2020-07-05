6811 Winston Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning 3 bedroom luxury rental in Frisco, TX. Updated home with beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen, vaulted ceilings for spacious feel and plenty of air, and ample natural sunlight for vitamin D that all beckon you to your new home. Master suite with bay window and jetted garden tub are downstairs with large living area with hardwood floors; while two beds, shared bath, and study area are on the top floor. Must-see for anyone looking for luxurious living near Shawnee Trail and highly-rated Frisco ISD in North Dallas.