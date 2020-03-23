6785 Pecan Chase Lane

Amenities

Excellently Maintained, Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Frisco! Spacious Entry, Office with 2 entrances, Formal Dining. Light and Bright. Family room w stone fireplace open to kitchen which boasts granite counter-tops, double ovens loads of cabinets and work areas, stainless steel appliances, and even has a refrigerator. this home faces east, and so much natural light. Over-sized master suite with jetted tub & separate shower. Gorgeous staircase leads to 3 bedrooms 2 baths,game room and flex space, wired for sound. sanctuary! Enjoy easy access to Frisco's best shopping, dining, schools and Cowboys and more! Turn key ready!