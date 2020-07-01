All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6728 Regello Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6728 Regello Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:26 AM

6728 Regello Drive

6728 Regello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6728 Regello Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Frisco townhouse is a hidden gem in a growing community. This peaceful location is only a few minutes away from Dallas North Tollway and highway 121. As well as a walking distance from excellent restaurants and bars, with the newly built Cowboy Center and Legacy West also only a short drive away. Beyond the common comforts of a near by dog park, a large community swimming pool, as well as being part of the well know Frisco ISD prestigious school system. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, the pool table, and accompanied set are negotiable. The seller will be happy to leave the breakfast table and a couch which transforms into a bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Regello Drive have any available units?
6728 Regello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Regello Drive have?
Some of 6728 Regello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Regello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Regello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Regello Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 Regello Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6728 Regello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Regello Drive offers parking.
Does 6728 Regello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6728 Regello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Regello Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6728 Regello Drive has a pool.
Does 6728 Regello Drive have accessible units?
No, 6728 Regello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Regello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Regello Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District