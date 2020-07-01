6728 Regello Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Frisco townhouse is a hidden gem in a growing community. This peaceful location is only a few minutes away from Dallas North Tollway and highway 121. As well as a walking distance from excellent restaurants and bars, with the newly built Cowboy Center and Legacy West also only a short drive away. Beyond the common comforts of a near by dog park, a large community swimming pool, as well as being part of the well know Frisco ISD prestigious school system. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, the pool table, and accompanied set are negotiable. The seller will be happy to leave the breakfast table and a couch which transforms into a bed.