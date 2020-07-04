6514 Autumnwood Drive

Amenities

You'll love this single story 4 BDRM 2 BTH home in Autumn Park that backs up to greenbelt, in exemplary Frisco ISD. Stunning wood floors throughout, open, easy concept w 2 living spaces & dining open to kitchen overlooking backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts granite, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, island & ample cabinets for storage. Mstr suite w garden tub, frameless shower, dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Sought after split bedrooms. 3 additional bedrooms complete the layout. Spacious privacy fenced backyard perfect for relaxing or outdoor activities. Easy access to DNT, SRT, parks, Stonebriar shopping, entertainment & restaurants.