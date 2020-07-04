All apartments in Frisco
6514 Autumnwood Drive

6514 Autumnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Autumnwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You'll love this single story 4 BDRM 2 BTH home in Autumn Park that backs up to greenbelt, in exemplary Frisco ISD. Stunning wood floors throughout, open, easy concept w 2 living spaces & dining open to kitchen overlooking backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts granite, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, island & ample cabinets for storage. Mstr suite w garden tub, frameless shower, dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Sought after split bedrooms. 3 additional bedrooms complete the layout. Spacious privacy fenced backyard perfect for relaxing or outdoor activities. Easy access to DNT, SRT, parks, Stonebriar shopping, entertainment & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have any available units?
6514 Autumnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have?
Some of 6514 Autumnwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Autumnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Autumnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Autumnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6514 Autumnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6514 Autumnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Autumnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6514 Autumnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6514 Autumnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Autumnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 Autumnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

