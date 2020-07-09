All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6506 Winston Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6506 Winston Dr.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 AM

6506 Winston Dr.

6506 Winston Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6506 Winston Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
6506 Winston Dr. Frisco, TX. 75035 - Move-in Ready & immaculate. This home features a 4th bedroom with built-ins' which would be perfect for a study or nursery as it can be accessed from the Master. Formals & family room with cozy corner fireplace. Cheerful kitchen with electric range, microwave, abundant counters & cabinets, pantry and long serving bar - perfect for entertaining. Large Master & bath with jetted tub & separate shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Convenient location.

(RLNE5772016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Winston Dr. have any available units?
6506 Winston Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Winston Dr. have?
Some of 6506 Winston Dr.'s amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Winston Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Winston Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Winston Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6506 Winston Dr. offer parking?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6506 Winston Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Winston Dr. have a pool?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Winston Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Winston Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Winston Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District