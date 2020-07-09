Amenities

6506 Winston Dr. Frisco, TX. 75035 - Move-in Ready & immaculate. This home features a 4th bedroom with built-ins' which would be perfect for a study or nursery as it can be accessed from the Master. Formals & family room with cozy corner fireplace. Cheerful kitchen with electric range, microwave, abundant counters & cabinets, pantry and long serving bar - perfect for entertaining. Large Master & bath with jetted tub & separate shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Convenient location.



