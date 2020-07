Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel microwave

Welcome to your new home! This home is centrally located in Frisco and close to 121, the DNT and more. The home is 3 bedrooms with hardwoods and carpets! The kitchen has fantastic granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an island! Your master bedroom is oversized and the master bathroom is huge and is a split floor plan! The backyard is a great retreat from a long day with a covered porch and mature trees! The home comes with the refrigerator and washer & dryer!