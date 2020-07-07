6332 Caroline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

The perfect blend of comfort & sophistication this spectacular estate is located on a heavily wooded creek lot.You will be captivated by the views of the sparkling pool & gorgeous grounds through walls of windows.The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining & the kitchen is a chef's delight featuring top of the line 6 full burner Viking cooktop with grill,warming drawer,wine fridge,trash compactor,double ovens,2 Subzero full sized fridge & freezer,& huge walk in pantry.The master suite features his&her dressing area & closets,2toilets,& secret passage to 2 separate study's.The upstairs bedrooms each have bath's, one is large enough to be a 2nd master suite & offers stunning views!