6273 Claridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage internet access media room

Former Stunning Landon Model Home built in 2012 barely lived with tons of upgrades in Richwoods an accredited Frisco Community with Exemplary Schools. This Beautiful Home on a Premium East Facing Lot features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, Media, Study and game room. Single Car garage is completely turned into a second study with wood floor and separate HVAC. The whole house has got wood floor including stairs except Media room with carpet and Designer Tiles in Bathroom. Fully automated home with all WI-FI connected power system. High ceiling family room with gas fireplace. Stainless appliances with double oven in the kitchen. Large Backyard enough to build a pool with covered patio. Close to highways and shopping.