Frisco, TX
6273 Claridge Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

6273 Claridge Lane

6273 Claridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6273 Claridge Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Former Stunning Landon Model Home built in 2012 barely lived with tons of upgrades in Richwoods an accredited Frisco Community with Exemplary Schools. This Beautiful Home on a Premium East Facing Lot features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, Media, Study and game room. Single Car garage is completely turned into a second study with wood floor and separate HVAC. The whole house has got wood floor including stairs except Media room with carpet and Designer Tiles in Bathroom. Fully automated home with all WI-FI connected power system. High ceiling family room with gas fireplace. Stainless appliances with double oven in the kitchen. Large Backyard enough to build a pool with covered patio. Close to highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

