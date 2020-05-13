5962 Country View Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool volleyball court

This immaculate and charming 1 story home comes with gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen aid appliances, dreamy outdoor pergola with lighting built in 2018, flatwork around bushes and trees, HVAC replaced in late 2016, roof replaced in 2018, and so much more. This home was very well maintained and beautifully decorated. Feeds into exemplary elementary schools and neighborhood features walking and biking trails, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, and basketball court! Hurry! This home won't last long!