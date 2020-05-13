All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5962 Country View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5962 Country View Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

5962 Country View Lane

5962 Country View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5962 Country View Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
This immaculate and charming 1 story home comes with gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen aid appliances, dreamy outdoor pergola with lighting built in 2018, flatwork around bushes and trees, HVAC replaced in late 2016, roof replaced in 2018, and so much more. This home was very well maintained and beautifully decorated. Feeds into exemplary elementary schools and neighborhood features walking and biking trails, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, and basketball court! Hurry! This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 Country View Lane have any available units?
5962 Country View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5962 Country View Lane have?
Some of 5962 Country View Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5962 Country View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5962 Country View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 Country View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5962 Country View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5962 Country View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5962 Country View Lane offers parking.
Does 5962 Country View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5962 Country View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 Country View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5962 Country View Lane has a pool.
Does 5962 Country View Lane have accessible units?
No, 5962 Country View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 Country View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5962 Country View Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District