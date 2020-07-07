All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5843 Blazing Star Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5843 Blazing Star Road
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:46 PM

5843 Blazing Star Road

5843 Blazing Star Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5843 Blazing Star Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
pet friendly
Your opportunity to live in Lake Hill Village! Fresh, clean, light and bright home! Home has been painted with neutral color after these photos. This gorgeous home with soaring ceilings in the family room and a cozy fireplace open to the upstairs for lots of light. Very spacious home with 6 bdrms. Huge Mstr down w garden tub dual sinks and sep shower, w secondary bdrm and full bath, could be nursery or office. Upstairs has 4 large bdrms with gamerm and 2 full baths, One bdrm could be Media Room! Formals at the gorgeous entry, with a curving staircase. This community offers a Fitness center, Resort Style Pool with water slide, Splash park, walking trails. Short distance to schools. Pets are case by case fee may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 Blazing Star Road have any available units?
5843 Blazing Star Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5843 Blazing Star Road have?
Some of 5843 Blazing Star Road's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5843 Blazing Star Road currently offering any rent specials?
5843 Blazing Star Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 Blazing Star Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5843 Blazing Star Road is pet friendly.
Does 5843 Blazing Star Road offer parking?
No, 5843 Blazing Star Road does not offer parking.
Does 5843 Blazing Star Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5843 Blazing Star Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 Blazing Star Road have a pool?
Yes, 5843 Blazing Star Road has a pool.
Does 5843 Blazing Star Road have accessible units?
No, 5843 Blazing Star Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 Blazing Star Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5843 Blazing Star Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District