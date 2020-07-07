5843 Blazing Star Road

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities gym pool media room pet friendly

Your opportunity to live in Lake Hill Village! Fresh, clean, light and bright home! Home has been painted with neutral color after these photos. This gorgeous home with soaring ceilings in the family room and a cozy fireplace open to the upstairs for lots of light. Very spacious home with 6 bdrms. Huge Mstr down w garden tub dual sinks and sep shower, w secondary bdrm and full bath, could be nursery or office. Upstairs has 4 large bdrms with gamerm and 2 full baths, One bdrm could be Media Room! Formals at the gorgeous entry, with a curving staircase. This community offers a Fitness center, Resort Style Pool with water slide, Splash park, walking trails. Short distance to schools. Pets are case by case fee may apply.