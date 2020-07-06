5735 Preston North Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Ready Mobile Home in Frisco! 3 bed, 2 bath, open concept, full size laundry connections, HUGE fenced yard! Fridge included but not warranted. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete apps won't be processed. No housing vouchers accepted. $45 app fee per adult. Owner must approve all applications and all pets. Refundable pet deposit required per pet plus monthly pet rent depending on the size of the animal. Contact us today to schedule a showing! PRICE OF $1150 REQUIRES A 14-16TH MONTH LEASE. For 12 Month lease price would be $1175