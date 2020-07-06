All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5735 Preston North Drive

5735 Preston North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5735 Preston North Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready Mobile Home in Frisco! 3 bed, 2 bath, open concept, full size laundry connections, HUGE fenced yard! Fridge included but not warranted. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete apps won't be processed. No housing vouchers accepted. $45 app fee per adult. Owner must approve all applications and all pets. Refundable pet deposit required per pet plus monthly pet rent depending on the size of the animal. Contact us today to schedule a showing! PRICE OF $1150 REQUIRES A 14-16TH MONTH LEASE. For 12 Month lease price would be $1175

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Preston North Drive have any available units?
5735 Preston North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5735 Preston North Drive have?
Some of 5735 Preston North Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 Preston North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Preston North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Preston North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5735 Preston North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5735 Preston North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5735 Preston North Drive offers parking.
Does 5735 Preston North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 Preston North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Preston North Drive have a pool?
No, 5735 Preston North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5735 Preston North Drive have accessible units?
No, 5735 Preston North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Preston North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 Preston North Drive has units with dishwashers.

