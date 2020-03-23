5651 Country View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room playground pool

Spectacular 4b 3.5b 2Garage home in Saddle brook Village. Lots of upgrades including New wood floors through out first floor ,granite counter tops, 42inch cabinets, stainless appliances, crown molding throughout, jetted tub, block glass windows in all bathrooms, huge walk-in closet. 5th upstairs bedroom with built in book shelf can be the 2dn office room. Huge game room. Walking distance to exemplary FISD elementary, middle and high school. Community has gym, pool, biking trails, pond and playground.