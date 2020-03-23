All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5651 Country View Lane

5651 Country View Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5651 Country View Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
Spectacular 4b 3.5b 2Garage home in Saddle brook Village. Lots of upgrades including New wood floors through out first floor ,granite counter tops, 42inch cabinets, stainless appliances, crown molding throughout, jetted tub, block glass windows in all bathrooms, huge walk-in closet. 5th upstairs bedroom with built in book shelf can be the 2dn office room. Huge game room. Walking distance to exemplary FISD elementary, middle and high school. Community has gym, pool, biking trails, pond and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Country View Lane have any available units?
5651 Country View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5651 Country View Lane have?
Some of 5651 Country View Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 Country View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Country View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Country View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5651 Country View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5651 Country View Lane offer parking?
No, 5651 Country View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5651 Country View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Country View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Country View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5651 Country View Lane has a pool.
Does 5651 Country View Lane have accessible units?
No, 5651 Country View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Country View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5651 Country View Lane has units with dishwashers.

