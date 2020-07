Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Still time to move in before the holidays into this beautiful executive home. Large open concept. Gourmet kitchen offers gas cook top-vents to exterior; granite counter tops, quality cabinetry, breakfast bar and full size breakfast room. Large master with en-suite on first floor and study. Spacious 21x13 game room and 2 bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout. Light and bright. Welcome home.