Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Spacious home located in the Tuscany Meadows neighborhood right in the heart of Frisco! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with the Master Bedroom Downstairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and alluring hardwood floors downstairs. Large Flagstone patio, perfect for entertaining, all located on a corner lot with a private backyard. FRISCO ISD! *New Pictures to come soon!