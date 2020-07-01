5507 Norfolk Lane

Amenities

Live on the Plantation Golf Course! Back yard backs up to number 14 tee. This beautiful home is all ready for you, whether you are by yourself or have a big family. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in this freshly painted house with new carpet throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful tile along with the family room which is open to the kitchen and lined with windows to see the golf course. Kitchen boasts brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Huge master suite with separate shower, double sinks and a giant closet. Massive game room upstairs, separate study area, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Sit out on the back deck and watch the golfers tee off. This one won't last long.