All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5507 Norfolk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5507 Norfolk Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:18 PM

5507 Norfolk Lane

5507 Norfolk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5507 Norfolk Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Live on the Plantation Golf Course! Back yard backs up to number 14 tee. This beautiful home is all ready for you, whether you are by yourself or have a big family. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in this freshly painted house with new carpet throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful tile along with the family room which is open to the kitchen and lined with windows to see the golf course. Kitchen boasts brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Huge master suite with separate shower, double sinks and a giant closet. Massive game room upstairs, separate study area, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Sit out on the back deck and watch the golfers tee off. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Norfolk Lane have any available units?
5507 Norfolk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5507 Norfolk Lane have?
Some of 5507 Norfolk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Norfolk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Norfolk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Norfolk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5507 Norfolk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5507 Norfolk Lane offer parking?
No, 5507 Norfolk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5507 Norfolk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Norfolk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Norfolk Lane have a pool?
No, 5507 Norfolk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Norfolk Lane have accessible units?
No, 5507 Norfolk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Norfolk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5507 Norfolk Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District