5500 Hill Haven Court

Great floor plan in the heart of Frisco! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, one story home has high ceilings and laminate, tile and wood throughout. Enjoy the fireplace on a cool night. Kitchen offers great natural light through the skylight , granite counter tops, new built in microwave, new dishwasher and gas cook top. Beautifully landscaped. Lush garden in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Easy access to highway 121 and close to schools, shopping and restaurants. This home is available for move in on July 1, 2019. * Shoes must be removed before entering the home.