All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5500 Hill Haven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5500 Hill Haven Court
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:18 PM

5500 Hill Haven Court

5500 Hill Haven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5500 Hill Haven Court, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great floor plan in the heart of Frisco! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, one story home has high ceilings and laminate, tile and wood throughout. Enjoy the fireplace on a cool night. Kitchen offers great natural light through the skylight , granite counter tops, new built in microwave, new dishwasher and gas cook top. Beautifully landscaped. Lush garden in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Easy access to highway 121 and close to schools, shopping and restaurants. This home is available for move in on July 1, 2019. * Shoes must be removed before entering the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Hill Haven Court have any available units?
5500 Hill Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Hill Haven Court have?
Some of 5500 Hill Haven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Hill Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Hill Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Hill Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Hill Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5500 Hill Haven Court offer parking?
No, 5500 Hill Haven Court does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Hill Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Hill Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Hill Haven Court have a pool?
No, 5500 Hill Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Hill Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 5500 Hill Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Hill Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Hill Haven Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District