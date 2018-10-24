All apartments in Frisco
5405 Golden Sunset Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:16 AM

5405 Golden Sunset Court

5405 Golden Sunset Court · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Golden Sunset Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely amazing custom home in Stone Creek Village! So many extras! Gourmet kitchen with dry bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances., walk in pantry, butlers pantry, island and bay window in the eat in kitchen area. Master is conveniently located on first level. Beautiful family room with fireplace and 20 ft ceilings. Multi level media room, game room and remaining three bedrooms on 2nd level . Double staircases, hardwoods, and much more! You won't want to miss touring this fantastic home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have any available units?
5405 Golden Sunset Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have?
Some of 5405 Golden Sunset Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Golden Sunset Court currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Golden Sunset Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Golden Sunset Court pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Golden Sunset Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Golden Sunset Court offers parking.
Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Golden Sunset Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have a pool?
No, 5405 Golden Sunset Court does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have accessible units?
No, 5405 Golden Sunset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Golden Sunset Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Golden Sunset Court does not have units with dishwashers.

