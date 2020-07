5188 Lago Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

ENJOY GORGEOUS LAKE FRONT VIEWS FROM THIS ENTERTAINER'S, 5 BED + 4 BATH HOME WITH OUTDOOR OASIS IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED STARWOOD!! GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS & HAND SCRAPED HARDWOODS FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM, GUEST SUITE AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS WITH 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND HUGE GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ENTERTAINER'S KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR & DOUBLE OVENS. OUTDOOR OASIS WITH POOL, SPA, BUILT IN GAS GRILL AND STONE ENTERTAINER'S BAR OVERLOOKS TRANQUIL VIEWS OF LAKE. GUARD GATED COMMUNITY WITH FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, SECURITY, LIGHTED TENNIS, PARKS, LAKES, BIKE AND HIKING TRAILS. ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT AND HOME OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS.