Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

5113 Texana Drive

5113 Texana Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Texana Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Stunning 1.5 story home in a Gated community in FRISCO! This lovely well kept one owner home offers great floor plan with 4 bedrooms on 1st level and Second floor has a flex space that can be used for a second living or game room. Inviting family room opens across spacious breakfast bar to gourmet kitchen that will delight the family chef with abundance of cabinet space, granite countertops & walk in pantry. Master suit is spacious. Master bath provides separate shower and tub with dual vanities and a large walk in closet. Community pools, playground & pond! Close proximity to Lake Lewisville & Hidden Cove Park for your summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Texana Drive have any available units?
5113 Texana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Texana Drive have?
Some of 5113 Texana Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Texana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Texana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Texana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5113 Texana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5113 Texana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Texana Drive offers parking.
Does 5113 Texana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Texana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Texana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5113 Texana Drive has a pool.
Does 5113 Texana Drive have accessible units?
No, 5113 Texana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Texana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 Texana Drive has units with dishwashers.

