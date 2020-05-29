5113 Texana Drive

Amenities
Stunning 1.5 story home in a Gated community in FRISCO! This lovely well kept one owner home offers great floor plan with 4 bedrooms on 1st level and Second floor has a flex space that can be used for a second living or game room. Inviting family room opens across spacious breakfast bar to gourmet kitchen that will delight the family chef with abundance of cabinet space, granite countertops & walk in pantry. Master suit is spacious. Master bath provides separate shower and tub with dual vanities and a large walk in closet. Community pools, playground & pond! Close proximity to Lake Lewisville & Hidden Cove Park for your summer fun!