This light and airy 1 story home is located on a large lot in Plantation Resort. The offers 4 bedrooms or 3 bedroom with 4th made into a study. 10' ceilings throughout with tiled foyer entry and new carpeting. Kitchen boasts plenty of cupboards and counter space. A cozy living room with brick fireplace. Community pool and tennis included with lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have?
Some of 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.