5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This light and airy 1 story home is located on a large lot in Plantation Resort. The offers 4 bedrooms or 3 bedroom with 4th made into a study. 10' ceilings throughout with tiled foyer entry and new carpeting. Kitchen boasts plenty of cupboards and counter space. A cozy living room with brick fireplace. Community pool and tennis included with lease.