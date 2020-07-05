All apartments in Frisco
5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard

5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This light and airy 1 story home is located on a large lot in Plantation Resort. The offers 4 bedrooms or 3 bedroom with 4th made into a study. 10' ceilings throughout with tiled foyer entry and new carpeting. Kitchen boasts plenty of cupboards and counter space. A cozy living room with brick fireplace. Community pool and tennis included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have?
Some of 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Baton Rouge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

