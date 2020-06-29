All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5053 Golfside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5053 Golfside Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:44 AM

5053 Golfside Drive

5053 Golfside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5053 Golfside Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate single story home in convenient location off 121 and Coit. Newer section of Plantation Golf Course, overlooking wide fairway Hole 12. Full of Natural Light with INCREDIBLE VIEWS! Stunning Fireplace in large living room is open to Kitchen. Kitchen and Bathrooms with Elegant Quartz Countertops - NEW JAN 2018. New Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Bosch Dishwasher. Close to Legacy area offices, schools and shopping malls. A definite MUST SEE! Live the Country Club life from the convenience of your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Golfside Drive have any available units?
5053 Golfside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 Golfside Drive have?
Some of 5053 Golfside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Golfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Golfside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Golfside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Golfside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5053 Golfside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Golfside Drive offers parking.
Does 5053 Golfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Golfside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Golfside Drive have a pool?
No, 5053 Golfside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Golfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5053 Golfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Golfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Golfside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District