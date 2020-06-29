5053 Golfside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate single story home in convenient location off 121 and Coit. Newer section of Plantation Golf Course, overlooking wide fairway Hole 12. Full of Natural Light with INCREDIBLE VIEWS! Stunning Fireplace in large living room is open to Kitchen. Kitchen and Bathrooms with Elegant Quartz Countertops - NEW JAN 2018. New Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Bosch Dishwasher. Close to Legacy area offices, schools and shopping malls. A definite MUST SEE! Live the Country Club life from the convenience of your home!