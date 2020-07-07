All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4855 Whispering Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4855 Whispering Lake Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:48 AM

4855 Whispering Lake Drive

4855 Whispering Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4855 Whispering Lake Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful newer home (2012) with quality construction. Walk to elementary school and close to middle and high schools that are top rated. Across from park and green space. Very safe and quiet neighborhood. Best community pools and work out facilities in Frisco with large clubhouse, volleyball courts, lakes, etc. Super location for easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 423 as well as shopping (Tom Thumb less than one mile away). Large open floor plan including formal dining, office, media room, huge game room, spacious master and three additional bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and half. Fenced in yard w rear garage access. Stainless refrigerator and washer dryer included! Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have any available units?
4855 Whispering Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have?
Some of 4855 Whispering Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Whispering Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Whispering Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Whispering Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Whispering Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Whispering Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District