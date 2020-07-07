4855 Whispering Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room volleyball court

Beautiful newer home (2012) with quality construction. Walk to elementary school and close to middle and high schools that are top rated. Across from park and green space. Very safe and quiet neighborhood. Best community pools and work out facilities in Frisco with large clubhouse, volleyball courts, lakes, etc. Super location for easy access to Dallas North Tollway and 423 as well as shopping (Tom Thumb less than one mile away). Large open floor plan including formal dining, office, media room, huge game room, spacious master and three additional bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and half. Fenced in yard w rear garage access. Stainless refrigerator and washer dryer included! Available for immediate move in!