4820 Ray Roberts Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3bdrm 2 bath with Study, Like NEW! Spacious Gourmet Kitchen features granite c-tops, bksplash, SS Appliances, and LOTS of cabinet space. Open floor plan with lots of light. Cfans, Faux wood grain tile, carpet and recessed lighting thruout. Large Master suite, split from other bedrooms features dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms with second living btwn them. Large yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS!