Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

4820 Ray Roberts Drive

4820 Ray Roberts Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Ray Roberts Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Beautiful 3bdrm 2 bath with Study, Like NEW! Spacious Gourmet Kitchen features granite c-tops, bksplash, SS Appliances, and LOTS of cabinet space. Open floor plan with lots of light. Cfans, Faux wood grain tile, carpet and recessed lighting thruout. Large Master suite, split from other bedrooms features dual sinks, garden tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms with second living btwn them. Large yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed! NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have any available units?
4820 Ray Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have?
Some of 4820 Ray Roberts Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Ray Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Ray Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Ray Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Ray Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Ray Roberts Drive has units with dishwashers.

