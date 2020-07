Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a large corner lot near everything, this home has an open floor plan and as a bonus includes fridge, washer and dryer with lease. Tons of upgrades on this beautiful home; hardwoods, marble flooring, tile and garden tub with his-hers vanities in master.