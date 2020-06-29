4656 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Positioned on a quiet, interior lot in Frisco’s prestigious, guard gated Starwood community, sits this meticulously maintained 4 bdrm luxury residence. The entertaining layout is well suited for all gatherings. A light and bright kitchen ftrs a built in fridge, gas cooktop, dishwshr, and double ovens all overlooking the main living. The spacious master suite is located on L1 with spa like bath featuring dual vanities and dual closets.A gamerm and media rm alongside 3 adtl bedrms are located on L2. The backyard hosts a sparkling pool and spa backed by lush landscaping and green yard space.A prime residence with a premier location convenient to the tollway with an abundance of retail and restaurant opportunities.