4500 Addax Trl

Amenities
Stunning home built just a few years ago in Kingswood Village within FRISCO ISD! Two-story home, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & one powder room. This spectacular home offers TWO master bedrooms, one on each floor with his & hers vanity and walk in closets. Upgrades include granite countertops, 42 inch dark wood cabinets, high end SS appliances and wood floors. The kitchen opens to the family room with soaring high ceilings and stone fireplace. Formal dining room has crown & chair rail molding, this special built home also features a bonus room & a study, both on first floor!
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/638908
Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780
