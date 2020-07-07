All apartments in Frisco
4500 Addax Trl

4500 Addax Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Addax Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning home built just a few years ago in Kingswood Village within FRISCO ISD! Two-story home, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & one powder room. This spectacular home offers TWO master bedrooms, one on each floor with his & hers vanity and walk in closets. Upgrades include granite countertops, 42 inch dark wood cabinets, high end SS appliances and wood floors. The kitchen opens to the family room with soaring high ceilings and stone fireplace. Formal dining room has crown & chair rail molding, this special built home also features a bonus room & a study, both on first floor!

https://secure.rently.com/properties/638908

Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Addax Trl have any available units?
4500 Addax Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Addax Trl have?
Some of 4500 Addax Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Addax Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Addax Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Addax Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Addax Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4500 Addax Trl offer parking?
No, 4500 Addax Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Addax Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Addax Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Addax Trl have a pool?
No, 4500 Addax Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Addax Trl have accessible units?
No, 4500 Addax Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Addax Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Addax Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

