Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning home built just a few years ago in Kingswood Village within FRISCO ISD! Two-story home, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & one powder room. This spectacular home offers TWO master bedrooms, one on each floor with his & hers vanity and walk in closets. Upgrades include granite countertops, 42 inch dark wood cabinets, high end SS appliances and wood floors. The kitchen opens to the family room with soaring high ceilings and stone fireplace. Formal dining room has crown & chair rail molding, this special built home also features a bonus room & a study, both on first floor!



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/638908



Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4500-addax-trl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.