4421 Ballymena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking tennis court

Beautiful updated home in sought after Heritage Green! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an open floorplan and wood floors throughout except in wet areas. Kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets, island, granite counters and open to family room. Master suite has updated bath with granite counters, travertine shower with frameless door, walk-in closet by Closet by Design.Large gameroom plus living area up. Study on first floor could also be a bedroom. Home comes with yard maintenance included as well as membership to Tennis & Fitness facility. Neighborhood offers access to Beavers Bend Park.