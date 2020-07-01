All apartments in Frisco
4421 Ballymena Drive

4421 Ballymena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Ballymena Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
tennis court
Beautiful updated home in sought after Heritage Green! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an open floorplan and wood floors throughout except in wet areas. Kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets, island, granite counters and open to family room. Master suite has updated bath with granite counters, travertine shower with frameless door, walk-in closet by Closet by Design.Large gameroom plus living area up. Study on first floor could also be a bedroom. Home comes with yard maintenance included as well as membership to Tennis & Fitness facility. Neighborhood offers access to Beavers Bend Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Ballymena Drive have any available units?
4421 Ballymena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Ballymena Drive have?
Some of 4421 Ballymena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Ballymena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Ballymena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Ballymena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Ballymena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4421 Ballymena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Ballymena Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 Ballymena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Ballymena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Ballymena Drive have a pool?
No, 4421 Ballymena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Ballymena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 Ballymena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Ballymena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Ballymena Drive has units with dishwashers.

