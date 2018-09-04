4323 Leighton Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Beautifully Built, Perfectly Placed East, 5 bed 3.5 bath Executive Home in the Coveted Kingswood Trails Community. Open Concept Family room with Soaring Ceilings, Wall of Windows, Wood Floors, Open to 1st Kitchen, PERFECT for entertaining.

Gorgeous Kitchen, SS Appliances, Rev Osmosis Water Softening, and a Full Second Kitchen!! Office, Formal living and dining, Spacious Master Bdrm and Bath. Expansive bedrooms throughout! Game rm, Media rm, all beautifully maintained! Walking distance to playground, pools and Starwood Montessori. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways. GREAT Commuting location. Close to Toyota, The Star, Legacy West, and so much more.