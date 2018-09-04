All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:00 AM

4323 Leighton Lane

4323 Leighton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Leighton Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully Built, Perfectly Placed East, 5 bed 3.5 bath Executive Home in the Coveted Kingswood Trails Community. Open Concept Family room with Soaring Ceilings, Wall of Windows, Wood Floors, Open to 1st Kitchen, PERFECT for entertaining.
Gorgeous Kitchen, SS Appliances, Rev Osmosis Water Softening, and a Full Second Kitchen!! Office, Formal living and dining, Spacious Master Bdrm and Bath. Expansive bedrooms throughout! Game rm, Media rm, all beautifully maintained! Walking distance to playground, pools and Starwood Montessori. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways. GREAT Commuting location. Close to Toyota, The Star, Legacy West, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Leighton Lane have any available units?
4323 Leighton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Leighton Lane have?
Some of 4323 Leighton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Leighton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Leighton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Leighton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Leighton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4323 Leighton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Leighton Lane offers parking.
Does 4323 Leighton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Leighton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Leighton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Leighton Lane has a pool.
Does 4323 Leighton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4323 Leighton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Leighton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Leighton Lane has units with dishwashers.

