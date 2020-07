Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

LARGE home with SOLAR panels and LOW ELECTRICITY BILL, average $50 a month. Security system with cameras, WATER SOFTENER for whole house, CENTRAL vacuum system, two staircase, TWO master bedrooms, two living areas and TWO utility rooms. Kitchen has granite counter top and island, stainless steel appliances, open to large breakfast area and family room. Community pool, playground, near shopping centers, Dallas Tollway, Hwy 121 and headquarter district.