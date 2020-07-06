4302 Mariner Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 story, 3924 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with curved staircase. Marvelous island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and tile back splash. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Study/office down. Breathtaking living room with tall ceilings, beautiful fireplace and tons of windows, perfect for natural light! Huge master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Gameroom with wet bar. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered patio. Three car garage! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.