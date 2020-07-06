All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4302 Mariner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4302 Mariner Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

4302 Mariner Drive

4302 Mariner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4302 Mariner Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 story, 3924 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Grand entry with curved staircase. Marvelous island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and tile back splash. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Study/office down. Breathtaking living room with tall ceilings, beautiful fireplace and tons of windows, perfect for natural light! Huge master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closets. Gameroom with wet bar. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered patio. Three car garage! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Mariner Drive have any available units?
4302 Mariner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Mariner Drive have?
Some of 4302 Mariner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Mariner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Mariner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Mariner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Mariner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Mariner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Mariner Drive offers parking.
Does 4302 Mariner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Mariner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Mariner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4302 Mariner Drive has a pool.
Does 4302 Mariner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4302 Mariner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Mariner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 Mariner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District