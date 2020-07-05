All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

4252 Kate Drive

4252 Kate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Kate Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ready for immediate move-in. 6 month to a 1 year or longer lease agreement is acceptable. Gorgeous home in Kingswood Trails offering community pool, playground, an open floor plan with master suite and study downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs, and a tankless water heater. The gourmet island kitchen has a 5-burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, and built-in oven and microwave. Enjoy your evenings on the large covered patio with nice sized backyard! Convenient to Shops at Legacy, Frisco Stonebriar Centre, and easy access to Dallas North Tollway, Preston Rd and Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Kate Drive have any available units?
4252 Kate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 Kate Drive have?
Some of 4252 Kate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Kate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Kate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Kate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Kate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4252 Kate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Kate Drive offers parking.
Does 4252 Kate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Kate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Kate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4252 Kate Drive has a pool.
Does 4252 Kate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4252 Kate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Kate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 Kate Drive has units with dishwashers.

