4252 Kate Drive

Ready for immediate move-in. 6 month to a 1 year or longer lease agreement is acceptable. Gorgeous home in Kingswood Trails offering community pool, playground, an open floor plan with master suite and study downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs, and a tankless water heater. The gourmet island kitchen has a 5-burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, and built-in oven and microwave. Enjoy your evenings on the large covered patio with nice sized backyard! Convenient to Shops at Legacy, Frisco Stonebriar Centre, and easy access to Dallas North Tollway, Preston Rd and Hwy 121.