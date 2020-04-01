4236 Live Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Beautifully updated with modern features! This 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom home provides all the space needed for any growing family! The main living area features an open concept floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light! Kitchen features granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, 36 inch gas cooktop, large island area! First floor master with large bath, granite, dual sinks and large closets! Upstairs has additional bedrooms, game room, Media Room, and additional seating area! Oversized backyard with covered porch and sliding electric rear entry gate allows you to utilize the full yard! 3 Car garage! Great neighborhood with community pools, parks, community center!