Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:21 AM

4236 Live Springs Road

4236 Live Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Live Springs Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautifully updated with modern features! This 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom home provides all the space needed for any growing family! The main living area features an open concept floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light! Kitchen features granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, 36 inch gas cooktop, large island area! First floor master with large bath, granite, dual sinks and large closets! Upstairs has additional bedrooms, game room, Media Room, and additional seating area! Oversized backyard with covered porch and sliding electric rear entry gate allows you to utilize the full yard! 3 Car garage! Great neighborhood with community pools, parks, community center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Live Springs Road have any available units?
4236 Live Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Live Springs Road have?
Some of 4236 Live Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Live Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Live Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Live Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Live Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4236 Live Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Live Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4236 Live Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Live Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Live Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4236 Live Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4236 Live Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4236 Live Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Live Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Live Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

