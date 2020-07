Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home on desirable corner lot. Flexible front room could be study, den, or formal. Enjoy lots of natural light in the spacious open kitchen & breakfast area. Huge master suite is split from secondary bedrooms. Large living room features charming brick FP and lovely views to the back yard with its pergola covered patio and privacy board-on-board fence!