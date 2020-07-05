All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
4130 Parterre Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:52 AM

4130 Parterre Drive

4130 Parterre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Parterre Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Well maintained home in popular Kings Garden neighborhood with Frisco ISD schools. NO CARPET ANYWHERE! New roof Sept 2018, plus flooring and interior paint updated in 2016. Open and spacious kitchen and dining areas, plus large living area with brick fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring two sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and large laundry room. Playground and community pool down the street. Applicants over 18 must submit TAR rental application. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Parterre Drive have any available units?
4130 Parterre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Parterre Drive have?
Some of 4130 Parterre Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Parterre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Parterre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Parterre Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Parterre Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4130 Parterre Drive offer parking?
No, 4130 Parterre Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Parterre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Parterre Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Parterre Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4130 Parterre Drive has a pool.
Does 4130 Parterre Drive have accessible units?
No, 4130 Parterre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Parterre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Parterre Drive has units with dishwashers.

