4130 Parterre Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Well maintained home in popular Kings Garden neighborhood with Frisco ISD schools. NO CARPET ANYWHERE! New roof Sept 2018, plus flooring and interior paint updated in 2016. Open and spacious kitchen and dining areas, plus large living area with brick fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring two sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and large laundry room. Playground and community pool down the street. Applicants over 18 must submit TAR rental application. AVAILABLE NOW!