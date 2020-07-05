All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4109 Katy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4109 Katy Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4109 Katy Court

4109 Katy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4109 Katy Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home on a quiet Cul-de-sac in Frisco ISD! 4 Bed rooms 2 Baths, Study. Laminate floors in all living areas. Bright entry with Study on the left. High ceiling living room w gas log fireplace & windows see through extended patio. Formal dining boasts crown molding, a beautiful wall of mirrors & designer light fixture. Kitchen with tall cabinet n eat-in tiled island, granite tiled countertops, new SS Dishwasher, tumbled stone back splash & desk area. Master suite includes framed mirrors, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower & ample space in walk in closet. Garage with Epoxy floors, flat screen wiring & built-in work Bench n shelves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Katy Court have any available units?
4109 Katy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Katy Court have?
Some of 4109 Katy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Katy Court currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Katy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Katy Court pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Katy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4109 Katy Court offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Katy Court offers parking.
Does 4109 Katy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Katy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Katy Court have a pool?
No, 4109 Katy Court does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Katy Court have accessible units?
No, 4109 Katy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Katy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Katy Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District