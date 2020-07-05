4109 Katy Court

Amenities

Well maintained home on a quiet Cul-de-sac in Frisco ISD! 4 Bed rooms 2 Baths, Study. Laminate floors in all living areas. Bright entry with Study on the left. High ceiling living room w gas log fireplace & windows see through extended patio. Formal dining boasts crown molding, a beautiful wall of mirrors & designer light fixture. Kitchen with tall cabinet n eat-in tiled island, granite tiled countertops, new SS Dishwasher, tumbled stone back splash & desk area. Master suite includes framed mirrors, dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower & ample space in walk in closet. Garage with Epoxy floors, flat screen wiring & built-in work Bench n shelves.