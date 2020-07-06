401 S Coit Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
=================================
Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Elegant Hardwood-Style Flooring
Kitchen Prep Islands with Pendant Lighting
Electrolux Stainless Steel Appliances
Cognac Shaker-Style Cabinetry
Designer Glass Tile Backsplashes
Convenient Built-In Desks*
Large Walk-In Closets
Spa Baths with Ceramic Shower Tiles
Oval Soaking Tubs, Framed Mirrors, and Dual Vanities*
Warm & Cool Color Schemes with Two-Tone Paint
Full-Size Washer & Dryer
Enclosed Private Yards on select first floor homes
Breezy, Oversized Patios
Energy-Efficient Electronic Thermostat
Eco-Friendly Double Paned Windows
Grand 8' Entry Doors
Detached Private Garages Available
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Luxury Pool with In-Water Lounge Chairs
Poolside Pavilion with BBQ Grills and Fire Pit
Expansive Fitness Center with CrossFit Cage
Yoga/Spin Room
Sports Bar-Style Clubhouse with Media Room, Pool Table, Shuffleboard, and Poker Table
Outdoor Game Lounge with Putting Green, Bocce Ball, Corn Hole, and Sand Volleyball Court
Relaxing Open-Air Hammock Park
Cyber Lounge
Starbucks Gourmet Coffee Bar
Dog Park/Dog Wash
Kids Tot Lot
Secure Bike Storage and Trails Nearby
Convenient Car Washing Station
School District: Prosper ISD with Hughes Elementary, Rogers Middle, and Prosper High
5 Day Valet Trash and Recycling Service