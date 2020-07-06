All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

401 S Coit Rd

401 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Location

401 Coit Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

=================================
  Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Elegant Hardwood-Style Flooring 

Kitchen Prep Islands with Pendant Lighting 

Electrolux Stainless Steel Appliances 

Cognac Shaker-Style Cabinetry 

Designer Glass Tile Backsplashes

Convenient Built-In Desks* 

Large Walk-In Closets 

Spa Baths with Ceramic Shower Tiles 

Oval Soaking Tubs, Framed Mirrors, and Dual Vanities*

Warm & Cool Color Schemes with Two-Tone Paint

Full-Size Washer & Dryer

Enclosed Private Yards on select first floor homes

Breezy, Oversized Patios 

Energy-Efficient Electronic Thermostat

Eco-Friendly Double Paned Windows

Grand 8' Entry Doors

Detached Private Garages Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Luxury Pool with In-Water Lounge Chairs

Poolside Pavilion with BBQ Grills and Fire Pit 

Expansive Fitness Center with CrossFit Cage 

Yoga/Spin Room 

Sports Bar-Style Clubhouse with Media Room, Pool Table, Shuffleboard, and Poker Table 

Outdoor Game Lounge with Putting Green, Bocce Ball, Corn Hole, and Sand Volleyball Court 

Relaxing Open-Air Hammock Park 

Cyber Lounge 

Starbucks Gourmet Coffee Bar 

Dog Park/Dog Wash 

Kids Tot Lot 

Secure Bike Storage and Trails Nearby

Convenient Car Washing Station

School District: Prosper ISD with Hughes Elementary, Rogers Middle, and Prosper High

5 Day Valet Trash and Recycling Service

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Coit Rd have any available units?
401 S Coit Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S Coit Rd have?
Some of 401 S Coit Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Coit Rd currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Coit Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Coit Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 S Coit Rd is pet friendly.
Does 401 S Coit Rd offer parking?
Yes, 401 S Coit Rd offers parking.
Does 401 S Coit Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 S Coit Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Coit Rd have a pool?
Yes, 401 S Coit Rd has a pool.
Does 401 S Coit Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 401 S Coit Rd has accessible units.
Does 401 S Coit Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S Coit Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

