401 S Coit Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?



Apartment Amenities



Elegant Hardwood-Style Flooring



Kitchen Prep Islands with Pendant Lighting



Electrolux Stainless Steel Appliances



Cognac Shaker-Style Cabinetry



Designer Glass Tile Backsplashes



Convenient Built-In Desks*



Large Walk-In Closets



Spa Baths with Ceramic Shower Tiles



Oval Soaking Tubs, Framed Mirrors, and Dual Vanities*



Warm & Cool Color Schemes with Two-Tone Paint



Full-Size Washer & Dryer



Enclosed Private Yards on select first floor homes



Breezy, Oversized Patios



Energy-Efficient Electronic Thermostat



Eco-Friendly Double Paned Windows



Grand 8' Entry Doors



Detached Private Garages Available



Community Amenities



Luxury Pool with In-Water Lounge Chairs



Poolside Pavilion with BBQ Grills and Fire Pit



Expansive Fitness Center with CrossFit Cage



Yoga/Spin Room



Sports Bar-Style Clubhouse with Media Room, Pool Table, Shuffleboard, and Poker Table



Outdoor Game Lounge with Putting Green, Bocce Ball, Corn Hole, and Sand Volleyball Court



Relaxing Open-Air Hammock Park



Cyber Lounge



Starbucks Gourmet Coffee Bar



Dog Park/Dog Wash



Kids Tot Lot



Secure Bike Storage and Trails Nearby



Convenient Car Washing Station



School District: Prosper ISD with Hughes Elementary, Rogers Middle, and Prosper High



5 Day Valet Trash and Recycling Service



