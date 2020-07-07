3853 Wellesley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

BEAUTIFUL 2018 Darling Homes-built Tudor-style, painted brick Villa in The Canals at Grand Park and highly sought-after FRISCO ISD~Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light, nail-down Hardwood floors, Quartz countertops in the Kitchen and high-end finishes throughout~Master suite, Game Rm,Half Bath, and En-suite Secondary Bedroom upstairs~ Guest Bedroom and Full Bath Down~Covered Patio~Side yard with Grassy area~Community Clubhouse & Pool~Minutes to Dallas North Tollway, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, The Star & Legacy West~Home features Art from Local Artists.