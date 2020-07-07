All apartments in Frisco
3853 Wellesley Avenue

3853 Wellesley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Wellesley Ave, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2018 Darling Homes-built Tudor-style, painted brick Villa in The Canals at Grand Park and highly sought-after FRISCO ISD~Open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light, nail-down Hardwood floors, Quartz countertops in the Kitchen and high-end finishes throughout~Master suite, Game Rm,Half Bath, and En-suite Secondary Bedroom upstairs~ Guest Bedroom and Full Bath Down~Covered Patio~Side yard with Grassy area~Community Clubhouse & Pool~Minutes to Dallas North Tollway, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, The Star & Legacy West~Home features Art from Local Artists.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have any available units?
3853 Wellesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have?
Some of 3853 Wellesley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Wellesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Wellesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Wellesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3853 Wellesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Wellesley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Wellesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3853 Wellesley Avenue has a pool.
Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3853 Wellesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Wellesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Wellesley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

