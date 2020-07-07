All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

3534 River Trail

3534 River Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3534 River Trl, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
This Gorgeous home features a family room facing green belt and two-story family room ceilings! As you walk into this home you will immediately notice the volume ceilings creating an inviting and dramatic space! Master down stairs includes deluxe master shower with rain head and seamless shower glass enclosure. Two story family room with lots of light. White shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink and so much more. Wood look tile in common areas that make it quick and easy to clean. The opening railing from above allow for flowing views upstairs, plus Game room and 3 large bedrooms and a second story balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 River Trail have any available units?
3534 River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 River Trail have?
Some of 3534 River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3534 River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3534 River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3534 River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3534 River Trail offers parking.
Does 3534 River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 River Trail have a pool?
No, 3534 River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3534 River Trail have accessible units?
No, 3534 River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 River Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 River Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

