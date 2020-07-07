3534 River Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

This Gorgeous home features a family room facing green belt and two-story family room ceilings! As you walk into this home you will immediately notice the volume ceilings creating an inviting and dramatic space! Master down stairs includes deluxe master shower with rain head and seamless shower glass enclosure. Two story family room with lots of light. White shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink and so much more. Wood look tile in common areas that make it quick and easy to clean. The opening railing from above allow for flowing views upstairs, plus Game room and 3 large bedrooms and a second story balcony.