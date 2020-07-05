3435 Leatherwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities media room

This house is stunning and cozy at the same time! Situated in sought after Heather Ridge and feeding in to the acclaimed Wakeland High School, this 5 bedroom 4 full bath has is all!. Master downstairs and study attaches to second bedroom downstairs in case you need a mother in law suite. Then go upstairs for the huge rooms and even bigger media room! You will not want to miss this home. The home faces the amazing greenbelt that has a pond and wonderful walking trails for tons of family fun! This home has a brand new high definition roof!