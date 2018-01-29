All apartments in Frisco
334 Boxwood Lane
334 Boxwood Lane

334 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

334 Boxwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming home on a large corner lot. Soaring ceilings. Spacious rooms. Handscraped hardwood floors throughout the home. Open kitchen. Granite c-tops and Stainless Steel appliances. New Microwave, Dishwasher 1-year old. Front Door and Fence just stained. Additional attic storage space. Master bedroom, half bath and study downstairs. Study can serve as additional bedroom. Jack and Jill bath upstairs. Upgraded cabinetry and fixtures. Owner pays HOA dues. Amenities include community pool, playground, lake & fitness center. Close to highly rated Frisco schools, shopping & restaurants ** 6-month lease available** Text agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Boxwood Lane have any available units?
334 Boxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Boxwood Lane have?
Some of 334 Boxwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Boxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
334 Boxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Boxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 334 Boxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 334 Boxwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 334 Boxwood Lane offers parking.
Does 334 Boxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Boxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Boxwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 334 Boxwood Lane has a pool.
Does 334 Boxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 334 Boxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Boxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Boxwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

