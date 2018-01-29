334 Boxwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Charming home on a large corner lot. Soaring ceilings. Spacious rooms. Handscraped hardwood floors throughout the home. Open kitchen. Granite c-tops and Stainless Steel appliances. New Microwave, Dishwasher 1-year old. Front Door and Fence just stained. Additional attic storage space. Master bedroom, half bath and study downstairs. Study can serve as additional bedroom. Jack and Jill bath upstairs. Upgraded cabinetry and fixtures. Owner pays HOA dues. Amenities include community pool, playground, lake & fitness center. Close to highly rated Frisco schools, shopping & restaurants ** 6-month lease available** Text agent for more info.