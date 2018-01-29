2785 Greenway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific find in highly sought after West Frisco. Approximately 3 miles to The Star Entertainment District and North Dallas Tollway. Home boasts beautiful updated colors and design. Open concept perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up with large game room. New roof, fence and water heaters all in last 2 years. Walk to neighboring BF Phillips Park, Dog Park and Reedy High School. Enjoy full subdivision amenities at Lone Star Ranch complete with clubhouse, 3 tiered resort style pool, fitness center, fully stocked lake and wonderful community events.