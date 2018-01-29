All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:00 AM

2785 Greenway Drive

2785 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Greenway Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific find in highly sought after West Frisco. Approximately 3 miles to The Star Entertainment District and North Dallas Tollway. Home boasts beautiful updated colors and design. Open concept perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up with large game room. New roof, fence and water heaters all in last 2 years. Walk to neighboring BF Phillips Park, Dog Park and Reedy High School. Enjoy full subdivision amenities at Lone Star Ranch complete with clubhouse, 3 tiered resort style pool, fitness center, fully stocked lake and wonderful community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Greenway Drive have any available units?
2785 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2785 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 2785 Greenway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Greenway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Greenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Greenway Drive offers parking.
Does 2785 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Greenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Greenway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2785 Greenway Drive has a pool.
Does 2785 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2785 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2785 Greenway Drive has units with dishwashers.

