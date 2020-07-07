All apartments in Frisco
2746 Nightwind Court

2746 Nightwind Court · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Nightwind Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
volleyball court
WHAT A RARE FIND!! Awesome 4 BR w outdoor oasis in amazing West Frisco location walking distance to Lone Star Ranch amenities such as parks, sand volleyball, resort pool with slide, fitness facility, clubhouse, all 3 FISD schools within walking distance. Luxurious landscaping, trees, excellent elevation. Spacious & warm interior w high ceilings. Granite C-tops, large island in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Enjoy wine grotto, built in bar, POOL TABLE TOO! This home has everything!! Even includes refrigerator and washer and dryer! This home has it all! Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Nightwind Court have any available units?
2746 Nightwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Nightwind Court have?
Some of 2746 Nightwind Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Nightwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Nightwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Nightwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Nightwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2746 Nightwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Nightwind Court offers parking.
Does 2746 Nightwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Nightwind Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Nightwind Court have a pool?
Yes, 2746 Nightwind Court has a pool.
Does 2746 Nightwind Court have accessible units?
No, 2746 Nightwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Nightwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Nightwind Court has units with dishwashers.

