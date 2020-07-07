2746 Nightwind Court

Amenities
WHAT A RARE FIND!! Awesome 4 BR w outdoor oasis in amazing West Frisco location walking distance to Lone Star Ranch amenities such as parks, sand volleyball, resort pool with slide, fitness facility, clubhouse, all 3 FISD schools within walking distance. Luxurious landscaping, trees, excellent elevation. Spacious & warm interior w high ceilings. Granite C-tops, large island in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Enjoy wine grotto, built in bar, POOL TABLE TOO! This home has everything!! Even includes refrigerator and washer and dryer! This home has it all! Must See!!!