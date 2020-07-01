2722 Ridge View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Take a look at this fantastically remodeled home in Frisco ISD! This home was fully remodeled with brand new and redesigned bathrooms, quartz countertops throughout bathrooms and common areas, fresh landscaping, and contemporary styled flooring, paint, trim, and lighting. The floor plan is open from the kitchen to the living area, perfect for families and entertaining. The master bedroom layout is wonderful with soaring ceilings, large spaces, and an en-suite bathroom coupled with a stand in shower, two vanities with individual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. A great feature of this home is the floor to ceiling, gas fireplace. Family friendly neighborhood with parks, trails, and community pool.