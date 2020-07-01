All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2722 Ridge View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2722 Ridge View Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:07 PM

2722 Ridge View Road

2722 Ridge View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2722 Ridge View Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Take a look at this fantastically remodeled home in Frisco ISD! This home was fully remodeled with brand new and redesigned bathrooms, quartz countertops throughout bathrooms and common areas, fresh landscaping, and contemporary styled flooring, paint, trim, and lighting. The floor plan is open from the kitchen to the living area, perfect for families and entertaining. The master bedroom layout is wonderful with soaring ceilings, large spaces, and an en-suite bathroom coupled with a stand in shower, two vanities with individual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. A great feature of this home is the floor to ceiling, gas fireplace. Family friendly neighborhood with parks, trails, and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Ridge View Road have any available units?
2722 Ridge View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Ridge View Road have?
Some of 2722 Ridge View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Ridge View Road currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Ridge View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Ridge View Road pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Ridge View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2722 Ridge View Road offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Ridge View Road offers parking.
Does 2722 Ridge View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Ridge View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Ridge View Road have a pool?
Yes, 2722 Ridge View Road has a pool.
Does 2722 Ridge View Road have accessible units?
No, 2722 Ridge View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Ridge View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Ridge View Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District