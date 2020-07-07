All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:56 AM

2309 Briar Court

2309 Briar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Briar Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
EXECUTIVE, ZERO LOT home on a cul-de-sac in gated & guarded Stonebriar Village w_ a private back yard & Saltwater Pool. Large Den with vaulted ceilings, stone FP, opens to KIT. Beautiful KIT with gas cook-top, dble oven, Granite, Island, built-in Fridge, SS appliances. Built-in's in BRKFST area. MSTR & Study on the first floor. Second floor features 2 BDRMs (each w_ full bath access), GMRM & Media (or 4th Bedroom) and large storage closet! Master has WIC with built-in's. Lovely mill work, extensive hardwood flooring, storage & more! Covered outdoor living space with stone patio. Recent paint updates. Perfect lock and leave lifestyle in sought-after neighborhood! Additonal parking, out front on street for guests

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Briar Court have any available units?
2309 Briar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Briar Court have?
Some of 2309 Briar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Briar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Briar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Briar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Briar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2309 Briar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Briar Court offers parking.
Does 2309 Briar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Briar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Briar Court have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Briar Court has a pool.
Does 2309 Briar Court have accessible units?
No, 2309 Briar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Briar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Briar Court has units with dishwashers.

