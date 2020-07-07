2309 Briar Court

Amenities

EXECUTIVE, ZERO LOT home on a cul-de-sac in gated & guarded Stonebriar Village w_ a private back yard & Saltwater Pool. Large Den with vaulted ceilings, stone FP, opens to KIT. Beautiful KIT with gas cook-top, dble oven, Granite, Island, built-in Fridge, SS appliances. Built-in's in BRKFST area. MSTR & Study on the first floor. Second floor features 2 BDRMs (each w_ full bath access), GMRM & Media (or 4th Bedroom) and large storage closet! Master has WIC with built-in's. Lovely mill work, extensive hardwood flooring, storage & more! Covered outdoor living space with stone patio. Recent paint updates. Perfect lock and leave lifestyle in sought-after neighborhood! Additonal parking, out front on street for guests