2119 Quail Meadow Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage media room volleyball court

Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms plus study with game room, living room and full media room in a top outstanding Frisco, Texas community. Completely updated with new paint, floors. Kitchen has granite, tile and glass backsplash, stainless appliances, island open to living area with beautiful designer stone fireplace. Bedrooms have newer carpet freshly cleaned. Very clean and ready to move in. Homes have smaller backyards, but the community is full of amenities: basketball court, volleyball court, small gym in clubhouse, pool with water slides. Playground, parks, catch and release pond are within walking distance from home. Close to shopping, The Star and main thoroughfares. Owner covers HOA and yard maintenance.