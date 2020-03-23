All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:34 AM

2119 Quail Meadow Lane

2119 Quail Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Quail Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms plus study with game room, living room and full media room in a top outstanding Frisco, Texas community. Completely updated with new paint, floors. Kitchen has granite, tile and glass backsplash, stainless appliances, island open to living area with beautiful designer stone fireplace. Bedrooms have newer carpet freshly cleaned. Very clean and ready to move in. Homes have smaller backyards, but the community is full of amenities: basketball court, volleyball court, small gym in clubhouse, pool with water slides. Playground, parks, catch and release pond are within walking distance from home. Close to shopping, The Star and main thoroughfares. Owner covers HOA and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have any available units?
2119 Quail Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2119 Quail Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Quail Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Quail Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Quail Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Quail Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Quail Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

