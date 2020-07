Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool

This is a cozy 3bedroom, 2 bath in sought after Frisco Heights. Community has a fun sparkling pool and is convenient to everything. The house is spacious and offers plenty of room for a family and their friends. A new back fence is going in and don't miss the HUGE master closet! *professional pictures coming*