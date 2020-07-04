15036 Bull Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Grand Homes 2005 Jefferson II. Bring your family to this spacious, well designed 4 bedroom plus study room or flex room. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, includes stainless steel appliances and refrigerator, wood floors throughout first floor. Family room has high ceilings with plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom. New roof and gutters in 2018. Close to FC Dallas and The Dallas Cowboys Headquarters Stadium, many amenities in close proximity, shopping, dining, entertainment. Ashley Elementary is well known for their jump-rope team *Rockin Ropers*. Good sized backyard with pool to entertain your family and friends. Make this stunning home yours!