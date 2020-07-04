All apartments in Frisco
15036 Bull Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15036 Bull Run Drive

15036 Bull Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15036 Bull Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Grand Homes 2005 Jefferson II. Bring your family to this spacious, well designed 4 bedroom plus study room or flex room. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, includes stainless steel appliances and refrigerator, wood floors throughout first floor. Family room has high ceilings with plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom. New roof and gutters in 2018. Close to FC Dallas and The Dallas Cowboys Headquarters Stadium, many amenities in close proximity, shopping, dining, entertainment. Ashley Elementary is well known for their jump-rope team *Rockin Ropers*. Good sized backyard with pool to entertain your family and friends. Make this stunning home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15036 Bull Run Drive have any available units?
15036 Bull Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15036 Bull Run Drive have?
Some of 15036 Bull Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15036 Bull Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15036 Bull Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15036 Bull Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15036 Bull Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15036 Bull Run Drive offer parking?
No, 15036 Bull Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15036 Bull Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15036 Bull Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15036 Bull Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15036 Bull Run Drive has a pool.
Does 15036 Bull Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15036 Bull Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15036 Bull Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15036 Bull Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

