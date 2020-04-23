Rent Calculator
14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:37 AM
14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane
14370 Summerwoods Lane
·
No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
14370 Summerwoods Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LENNAR NEW SUBDIVISION GOING UP IN BACK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have any available units?
14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have?
Some of 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane offers parking.
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have a pool?
No, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have accessible units?
No, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14370 SUMMERWOODS Lane has units with dishwashers.
